Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020: TBSE 10th result will be announced today

Tripura Board will announce Madhyamik or class 10 result today. The TBSE 10th result will be released on the board's official website. As per reports, the result will be announced at 9 am and will be available on the website for downloading at 9.45 am. Students will also be able to check their Madhyamik result through SMS.

Tripura Board Madhyamik Result 2020: Live Update

Tripura Madhyamik exam was scheduled to conclude in March, however due to the coronavirus pandemic the exams had to be postponed. After that, the exams were scheduled in May and June respectively and postponed again.

For class 10, exams in Physical Science and Life Science were pending. The board cancelled these exams and said that it would announce revised schedule later.

However, instead of a revised schedule, the board is ready to announce Madhyamik result. TBSE will not be alone in this since CBSE, CISCE and several state boards have also cancelled remaining exams and will be announcing results based on internal assessment, assignments, projects, previous exams etc.

Tripura Board result will be released on the following websites:

www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

Tripura Madhyamik results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to receive their result by sending an SMS to 7738299899:

TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number)







