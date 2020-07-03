Tripra 10th Result: TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 announced today

Tripura Board has announced Madhyamik result. Total 69.49 per cent students have passed in the Tripura Madhyamik exams. Dipayab Debnath has topped in the state with 97.6 per cent marks. There are three second toppers - Megha Sharma, Trishasree Dewan, and Abhiraj Paul - who have all scored 97.4 per cent. The result was announced by State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath in a press conference. The Tripura 10th result is now available on the board's official website soon.

The board had released a prior notification, listing the websites where students can check their result. The board has also released the schedule for mark sheet and certificate distribution. Students can collect their respective certificates as per the schedule available on the board's website.

Tripura Board Madhyamik Result: List Of Websites

Tripura Board result will be released on the following websites:

www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

Tripura Board 10th Result: How To Check?

Tripura Board Madhyamik studnets can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to any of the websites listed above.

Step two: Click on the Tripura Madhyamik result link.

Step three: Enter required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Tripura 10th Result: How To Check On SMS?

Tripura Madhyamik results will also be available through SMS. Students will be able to receive their result by sending an SMS to 7738299899:

TBSE10 (space) Registration Number Roll Number (there should be no space between registration number and roll number)

The board will release schedule for re-evaluation, re-checking later on its website. The details on improvement and compartment exam will also be notified later.







