TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know When; How to Check

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Today

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to announce the TBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 for term 2 exam today, July 6. According to an official notification, the Tripura Board will declare the TBSE Term 2 result 2022 at 12 noon, today. However the TBSE Class 10, 12 marksheet will be publish on the official site after 12:30 PM. Once declared, the students would be able to check Tripura Board 10, 12 result 2022 by visiting the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

The Tripura Board has also released the list of website through which the students of Class 10 and Class 12 can access their TBSE Term 2 result 2022 in a easy without facing any technical error.

List Of Websites To Get Tripura Board Result 2022

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

This year, the Tripura Board Madhyamik (Class 10) exams were organised from April 18 to May 6, 2022. As many as 43,294 students have taken the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022. Whereas the TBSE Class 12th exam 2022 were conducted between May 2 and June 1, 2022. About 28,931 students took part and now waiting for their Tripura Board Class 12 result 2022.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check