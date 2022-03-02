TBJEE Extends Tripura JEE 2022 Registration Deadline Till March 7

Image credit: Shutterstock TJEE 2022 registration process will end on March 7.

Tripura TJEE 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the deadline for its engineering entrance exam – TJEE 2022 registration. The registration date for TJEE has been extended till March 7, 2022. Earlier the last day to register for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was today, March 2. Candidates who wish to apply for the Tripura JEE 2022 exam can register themselves on the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.

Candidates will have to pay a mandatory application/examination fee while applying for TBJEE 2022. For general male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550, and for SC/ST male candidates, the registration fee is Rs 450.

Female and BPL (male and female) candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 350. The payment can be made through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Tripura TJEE 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in. Click on the 'Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022' link. Enter your login credentials. Start filling the application form and upload all the necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures. Pay the requisite exam fee for the TJEE application form. After submitting the form, take a print of it for future references.

Tripura JEE 2022 Registration: Direct Link

Tripura JEE exam 2022 will be conducted for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses. TBJEE 2022 exam will be conducted in 3 slots for all candidates on April 27.

For more details on TJEE 2022, candidates can visit the official website-- tbjee.nic.in.