Tata Technologies Signs Pact With Assam Government To Transform Polytechnics, ITIs Into Centres Of Excellence

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a collaboration with the Assam government to transform 34 state polytechnics and 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into futuristic Centres of Excellence (CoEs) entailing an investment of about Rs 2,390 crore.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Assam government for a period of 10 years for the purpose, Tata Technologies said in a statement. Post upgradation, these COEs will not only cater to the advanced skill requirements of students aligned to the key industries in Assam, but also act as a technology and industrial hub for MSMEs and support entrepreneurship.

The total proposed investment under this project would be approximately Rs 2,390 crore, it added. Commenting on the collaboration, Tata Technologies Chairman Subramanian Ramadorai said technology is evolving rapidly and there is huge shortage of skilled manpower.

To keep pace with these evolving technological trends, and lateral shift towards Industry 4.0-powered smart business operations, it is imperative to train the youth on latest technologies by upgrading the state polytechnics and ITIs in the country.

"The upgraded COEs would offer a wide variety of courses to upskill youth of Assam on various traditional and new age industries empowering the northeast region of India, a key focus for the Tata Group," he added.

Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said, "Through this collaboration with the Assam government, we will leverage our product engineering expertise and manufacturing domain knowledge to create future-ready courseware and training platform that allows students at polytechnics and ITIs to develop their skill sets and capabilities in line with the requirements of Industry 4.0 technologies and be part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem."

Quoting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the statement said, "The technology upgradation of polytechnic and ITIs will lead to better employment opportunities for the local youth and transform the state of Assam into a potential investment destination for all those industry players keen on embracing Industry 4.0 and smart technologies for manufacturing."

He further said, "We also believe that this initiative would greatly benefit the MSMEs who cannot afford high-end technological equipment, which will be facilitated for usage at the polytechnic and ITIs."

This program would also create a lucrative platform for all those working in industries that form the core of Assam's occupational strength, such as tea processing, food processing, handicrafts and textiles to upgrade their skillsets and employment opportunities in accordance with the Industry 4.0-relevant smart operations of the future, Sarma said.

The COEs will cover various technical courses related to Industry 4.0, such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), EV product design and development, design for artisans and handicrafts, modern automotive maintenance repair and overhaul, battery electric vehicle training, IoT and digital instrumentation, advanced manufacturing and prototyping, industrial robotics with arc welding, AI-based virtual welding and painting.

It will also upskill youth in traditional Assamese industries like tea processing, food processing, handicrafts and textiles to support industries in Assam, the company said.

