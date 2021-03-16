  • Home
Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Extends PhD Application Deadline

Candidates willing to register for TISS Research Aptitude Test (RAT), will now be able to apply online till March 20 at tiss.edu.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 6:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has extended the online application dates for PhD application. Candidates willing to register for TISS PhD programmes, or Research Aptitude Test (RAT), will now be able to apply online till March 20 at tiss.edu.

“Last date of PhD online application extended to March 20, 2021,” read a statement on the website.

PhD programmes in TISS are offered in specialisations including Habitat Studies, Inclusive Development, Public Health and Social Justice, Health Services Management, Disaster Studies, Management and Labour Studies, Rural Development, Social Work, Social Sciences, Applied Psychology, Women’s Studies, Library and Information Science, Development Studies and Education.

How To Apply For TISS RAT

Step 1: Visit tiss.edu

Step 2: Download and check the Prospectus for detailed information on programmes and TISS rules

Step 3: On the registration window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Fill the details required

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit

The institute has also released model question papers for students appearing for TISS RAT. The model question paper includes instructions for the TISS research aptitude test and subject-wise questions.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
