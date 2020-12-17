TAPMI Admissions 2021: Institute Extends Registration Deadline For PGDM Course To January 18

TAPMI extends registration deadline for PGDM course

TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal (TAPMI) has extended the last date to fill the application form for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme to January 18. TAPMI offers admission to candidates based upon the score of Common Admission Test (CAT), Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

The stage two of the shortlisting process will begin after declaration of CAT and XAT results in 2021. The final merit list will be released on March 22, 2021. The interested candidates can apply at radicalforms.com/registration.

Eligibility Criteria

Before filling the application form, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria laid down by the authorities.

They must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation. Those who are yet to appear for their final term exams will have to submit their marksheet as soon the graduation result is declared or else their application will be rejected.

Final Selection

TAPMI also shortlists candidates on the basis of their work experience, giving priority to those who have more than 20 months of experience. The selected candidates will have to appear for an English proficiency test, group discussion and a personal interview.

Based on the marks secured on each round a final merit list will be released.