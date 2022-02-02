TANUVAS 2022: Rank List Released For UG Admission; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock There are 480 seats available for BVSc & AH and 100 seats available for BTech.

TANUVAS 2022: The Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can check the TANUVAS rank list 2022 on the official website – tanuvas.ac.in.

It should be noted that the rank lists have been released for admission in Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. There are 480 seats available for BVSc & AH and 100 seats available for BTech.

“Further process of Admission such as Offline / Online counselling will be conducted later as per the Rules of Reservation of Government of Tamil Nadu,” according to the official notification.

TANUVAS 2022 UG Rank List: How To Check

Visit official website – tanuvas.ac.in. On the homepage, go to ‘Undergraduate Admission’ — ‘Tamil Nadu State Candidates’ option. Click on the 'rank list for undergraduate degree courses (BVSc & AH and BTech)' link. Select the relevant course and category. The TANUVAS rank list 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the rank list and take a print out for future references.

The Online application, Prospectus, eligibility conditions, mode of selection and other details regarding admissions in TANUVAS for UG courses were made available on the official website from September 9.