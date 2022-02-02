  • Home
  • Education
  • TANUVAS 2022: Rank List Released For UG Admission; Here's How To Check

TANUVAS 2022: Rank List Released For UG Admission; Here's How To Check

Candidates can check the TANUVAS rank list 2022 on the official website – tanuvas.ac.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 4:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
KIITEE 2022: Phase 1 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, How To Check
GATE 2022 Postponement: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Pleas Urgently To Defer Exam
TANUVAS 2022: Rank List Released For UG Admission; Here's How To Check
There are 480 seats available for BVSc & AH and 100 seats available for BTech.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TANUVAS 2022: The Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can check the TANUVAS rank list 2022 on the official website – tanuvas.ac.in.

It should be noted that the rank lists have been released for admission in Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. There are 480 seats available for BVSc & AH and 100 seats available for BTech.

“Further process of Admission such as Offline / Online counselling will be conducted later as per the Rules of Reservation of Government of Tamil Nadu,” according to the official notification.

TANUVAS 2022 UG Rank List: How To Check

  1. Visit official website – tanuvas.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, go to ‘Undergraduate Admission’ — ‘Tamil Nadu State Candidates’ option.
  3. Click on the 'rank list for undergraduate degree courses (BVSc & AH and BTech)' link.
  4. Select the relevant course and category.
  5. The TANUVAS rank list 2022 will appear on the screen.
  6. Download the rank list and take a print out for future references.

TANUVAS 2022 UG Rank List: Direct Link

The Online application, Prospectus, eligibility conditions, mode of selection and other details regarding admissions in TANUVAS for UG courses were made available on the official website from September 9.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Chennai Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Government On Plea Challenging Provisions Of Delhi Technical Institutions
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Government On Plea Challenging Provisions Of Delhi Technical Institutions
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
KIITEE 2022: Phase 1 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
KIITEE 2022: Phase 1 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................