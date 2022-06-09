  • Home
TANCET Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Scorecard At Tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET Scorecard 2022: Check Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 result at tancet.annauniv.edu

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 10:00 am IST
TANCET Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Scorecard At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 Result declared
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Tancet.annauniv.edu Result 2022: Anna University, Chennai announced the result of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on Thursday, June 9. The candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 can check the result on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET Result 2022 - Direct Link

TANCET 2022 was conducted in May for candidates pursuing admission in courses- Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), Master of Planning (M.Plan.) ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam With These Previous Year Question Papers

TANCET Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu
  2. Click on the TANCET result 2022 direct link
  3. Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. TANCET result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download TANCET 2022 scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The TANCET 2022 scorecard will contain details of rank, score and qualifying status. Students who will qualify the TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process, the dates will be notified soon.

According to university, the score card is to be produced by the candidates at the time of admission. If the score card is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate score card by paying an amount of Rs 100 in form of a Demand Draft along with a written request to the Secretary (TANCET).

