TANCET Rank List 2022 Released For MBA, MCA; Check Counselling Schedule
TANCET Rank List 2022: The candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank card on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu using roll number, date of birth
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 today, August 25 for MBA, MCA courses. The candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank card on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu using roll number, date of birth.
Latest: Engineering Colleges Accepting TANCET 2022 with Courses, Placements, Cut-Offs. Check Now
Don’t Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting TANCET 2022 Score. Click Here
Recommended: All about TANCET - Complete Guide, Download FREE!
Take Advantage of: 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!