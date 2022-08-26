  • Home
TANCET Rank List 2022 Released For MBA, MCA; Check Counselling Schedule

TANCET Rank List 2022: The candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank card on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu using roll number, date of birth

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 10:06 am IST

TANCET Rank List 2022 Released For MBA, MCA; Check Counselling Schedule
TANCET Rank List 2022 is available at tancet.annauniv.edu
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 today, August 25 for MBA, MCA courses. The candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank card on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu using roll number, date of birth.

