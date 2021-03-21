TANCET Exam Results To Be Released Soon

Anna University will announce TANCET results

The Anna University conducted the postgraduate entrance examination Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). The exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm in offline mode at the designated examination centres. The results are expected to be announced in April. The candidates will be able to check TANCET results by logging into the admission portal.

TANCET was conducted for admissions into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA), ME or MTech or MArch or MPlanning.

TANCET MBA, MCA Marking Scheme

The entrance test for admission to MBA and MCA programmes included 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. Four options were provided for all the questions. For every correct answer marked, candidates will score 1 mark and for wrong answers, one-third marks will be deducted.

The TANCET results will include individual marksheets for the candidates and give the qualification status.

Following the results declaration, Anna University will be conducting the counselling for Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA). The dates for the counselling session will be released later.

Those who have qualified the GATE in 2019 or 2020 or 2021 will also be qualified for TANCET counselling rounds. One those GATE candidates will be eligible who opted for Engineering Sciences (XE) or Life Sciences (XL).