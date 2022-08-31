  • Home
  • Education
  • TANCET 2023: MBA, MCA Exam Dates Out, Check Schedule

TANCET 2023: MBA, MCA Exam Dates Out, Check Schedule

The Anna University, Chennai has announced the exam dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 31, 2022 4:04 pm IST

TANCET 2023: MBA, MCA Exam Dates Out, Check Schedule
TANCET 2023 Exam Schedule

TANCET 2023: The Anna University, Chennai has announced the exam dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023. The TANCET 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26, 2023, for MTech, MCA and MBA programme, respectively. The university has also announced the TANCET 2023 exam dates on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Anna University conducts TANCET entrance exam on behalf of DTE Chennai to provide admission to candidates in various postgraduate courses such as MCA, MBA, MTech, ME, MArch and MPlan offered by various colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The university will conduct the TANCET 2023 entrance exam for MCA courses on February 25. The examination will be held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon. The entrance exam for MTech, ME, MArch and MPlan will also be held on February 25 in the afternoon session. The shift timing will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. While the entrance exam for MBA courses will be held on February 26, 2023.

TANCET 2023 Exam Schedule

Programme NameExam DateShift Timing
MCAFebruary 25, 202310 am to 12 noon
MTech, ME, MArch and MPlanFebruary 25, 20232:30 pm to 4:30 pm
MBAFebruary 26, 2023-

The TANCET 2023 registration date is yet to be announced. Aspiring candidates can register for TANCET 2023 online only. The TANCET examination will be conducted in offline mode. Detailed information on TANCET 2023 application form, exam fee, eligibility criteria will be released along with the information brochure.

TANCET M.B.A TANCET M.C.A.
