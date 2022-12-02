TANCET 2023 Exam Dates Postponed; Registration To Begin Soon At Tancet.annauniv.edu

Image credit: Shutterstock TANCET 2023 Exam Postponed

Anna University has postponed the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 exam dates. Once the exam schedule is released candidates will be able to check and download it through the official website– tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET entrance exam is held for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes offered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the TANCET 2023 exams were scheduled to be held on February 25 for the MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes and on February 26 for the MBA programme.

Candidates before appearing in the TANCET 2023 entrance exam need to apply online. TANCET 2023 application forms will be available for download on the official website. Candidates should also properly check the eligibility requirements before applying for the exam.

To complete the registration process candidates after visiting the official need to click on the TANCET registration link and fill in the details in the registration form. After that log in using the required credentials and fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the form. It is mandatory to download and keep a copy of the TANCET application form as it may be required for further admission processing.