TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Required Documents, Exam Date, Others

TANCET Registration 2022: The registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022, will be concluded tomorrow, April 18. The commencement of TANCET 2022 registration process was done on March 30, 2022. The aspirants will be able to fill the TANCET application form on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu till 4 pm tomorrow. The TANCET 2022 will be conducted by The Anna University on May 14 and May 15, 2022. While the entrance test for the MCA, MBA will be held on Saturday (May 14), the exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses will be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

The TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on the official website tentatively from May 2, 2022.

TANCET is considered the entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan etc. courses for the academic year 2022-23. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2022 Registration Online: Details Needed

Email id &Mobile Number Date of Birth SSLC Registration Number Community Nativity HSC/Diploma Registration Number

TANCET 2022: Documents Needed For Registration