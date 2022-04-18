TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Documents Required, Direct Link To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock TANCET 2022 registration process will end today at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022: The Anna University will close the TANCET 2022 registration process on Monday, April 18. The TANCET application form 2022 is available on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates who wish to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 can register themselves through the official website till 4 pm today. The Anna University will conduct the TANCET 2022 exam on May 14 and May 15. While the entrance test for the MCA, MBA will be held on Saturday (May 14), the exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses will be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

The TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on the official website tentatively from May 2, 2022.

To apply for Tamil Nadu CET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. The registration fee for SC/SCA/ST candidates is Rs 400. If a candidate wants to appear in more than one course, he or she must pay Rs 800 for each additional programme.

TANCET 2022 Registration: Details Needed

Email id and mobile number Date of birth SSLC registration number Community Nativity HSC/Diploma registration number

TANCET 2022: Documents Required

Photo –Image file in jpg format - Height -300pxand Width -200px - File size should be less than 50 KB. Signature - Image file in jpg format - Height - 70px and Width -200px to -File size should be less than 11 KB. SC/ST Community Certificate in Pdf format for Fee Concession.

TANCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the "TANCET 2022 registration" link.

Register yourself by filling all the required details.

Fill the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the application form.

Save and download the registration form for future references.

TANCET 2022 Registration: Direct Link