TANCET 2022 Registration Begins From March 30; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) registration process will begin on March 30 at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 5:08 pm IST

TANCET 2022 will be held on May 14 and 15.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TANCET 2022: The registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) will begin on March 30. Candidates will be able to register for TANCET 2022 from March 30 to April 18 (4 PM). The Anna University will conduct the TANCET exam from May 14. The TANCET exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes has been released on the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the schedule, the MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

The TANCET 2022 exam will be held in both the shifts; morning from 10 am to 12 pm, afternoon from 2.30 pm To 4.30 pm. TANCET 2022 hall ticket once released, will be available at the official website- annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- annauniv.edu
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘TANCET 2022’
  3. A new page will open
  4. Click on the 'Hall Ticket’ tab
  5. On the new page, enter your login details
  6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  7. Download, take a print out for further reference.

TANCET 2022 Registration: Documents Required

  • Classes 10 and 12 registration, certificates and marksheets

  • Diploma registration and roll number

  • Passport size photograph

  • Category certificates if applicable

  • Digital signature in PDF format

  • Valid email id

  • Phone number

  • Online banking facility

TANCET 2022 is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test

