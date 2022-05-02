TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 hall ticket will be released today

TANCET 2022: Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 hall tickets today, May 2. The TANCET admit card 2022 will be released on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. To download the TANCET hall ticket 2022, candidates have to use login credentials such as their email ID and password.

TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts on May 14 and 15. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

TANCET Hall Tickets 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. On the homepage, click on the 'Download TANCET hall ticket' link. Enter your login credentials. Your TANCET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.