  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14

TANCET 2022: The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15)

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 11:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Anna University Releases Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Score Card
Anna University Declares Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result
TANCET Exam Results To Be Released Soon
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test For MBA, MCA Programmes Over; What’s Next
TANCET 2021 Begins Today With COVID-19 Precautions
TANCET 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines, Things To Carry
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
TANCET 2022 will be held from May 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TANCET 2022: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) exam dates have been announced, Anna University Chennai will conduct the TANCET exam from May 14. Anna University Chennai has released the exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The TANCET 2022 exam will be held in both the shifts; morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon, afternoon from 2.30 PM To 4.30 PM. TANCET 2022 hall ticket once released, will be available at the official website- annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- annauniv.edu
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘TANCET 2022’
  3. A new page will open
  4. Click on the 'Hall Ticket’ tab
  5. On the new page, enter your login details
  6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  7. Download, take a print out for further reference.

TANCET 2022 is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test tancet admit card

Suggested For You

9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Should You Tackle Class 12 Chemistry For JEE Main Or NEET? 5 Useful Tips Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
How Did AP Engineering Colleges Do On BTech Placements? Read Here
2 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Space Sciences
Coming Soon in Premium
Dr. B. N Suresh (Padma Bhushan) (Chancellor, Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology, Trivandrum) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Application Process For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended To March 28
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Application Process For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended To March 28
Over 6.8 Lakh To Appear In Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Starting Today
Over 6.8 Lakh To Appear In Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Starting Today
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Over 51 Lakh To Appear
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Over 51 Lakh To Appear
.......................... Advertisement ..........................