Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
TANCET 2022: The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15)
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan Read More
TANCET 2022: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) exam dates have been announced, Anna University Chennai will conduct the TANCET exam from May 14. Anna University Chennai has released the exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).
Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More
The TANCET 2022 exam will be held in both the shifts; morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon, afternoon from 2.30 PM To 4.30 PM. TANCET 2022 hall ticket once released, will be available at the official website- annauniv.edu.
TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download
- Visit the official website- annauniv.edu
- Click on the link that reads ‘TANCET 2022’
- A new page will open
- Click on the 'Hall Ticket’ tab
- On the new page, enter your login details
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download, take a print out for further reference.
TANCET 2022 is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state.