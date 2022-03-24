Image credit: shutterstock.com TANCET 2022 will be held from May 14

TANCET 2022: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) exam dates have been announced, Anna University Chennai will conduct the TANCET exam from May 14. Anna University Chennai has released the exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The TANCET 2022 exam will be held in both the shifts; morning from 10 AM to 12 Noon, afternoon from 2.30 PM To 4.30 PM. TANCET 2022 hall ticket once released, will be available at the official website- annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Visit the official website- annauniv.edu Click on the link that reads ‘TANCET 2022’ A new page will open Click on the 'Hall Ticket’ tab On the new page, enter your login details Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

TANCET 2022 is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state.