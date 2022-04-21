TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Important Documents Required

TANCET registration ends today; apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 Registration: The Anna University, Chennai, will close the application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET, 2022 on Thursday, April 21. Earlier, the TANCET 2022 registration was scheduled to be closed on April 18, but it has been extended to April 21. As per the TANCET 2022 website, the application process will be closed at 4 pm on April 21, 2022.

TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on the official website tentatively from May 2.

TANCET 2022: Important Documents Needed For Registration

Photo –Image file in jpg format - Height -300pxand Width -200px - File size should be less than 50 KB

Signature - Image file in jpg format - Height - 70px and Width -200px to -File size should be less than 11 KB

SC/ST Community Certificate in Pdf format for Fee Concession

Details Needed For TANCET 2022 Registration

Email id and mobile number

Date of birth

SSLC registration number

Community

Nativity

HSC/Diploma registration number

TANCET 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on the "TANCET 2022 registration" link Register yourself by filling all the required details Fill the application form and upload the documents Pay the registration fee and submit the application form Save and download the registration form for future references

To apply for Tamil Nadu CET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. The registration fee for SC/SCA/ST candidates is Rs 400. If a candidate wants to appear in more than one course, he or she must pay Rs 800 for each additional programme.

TANCET is considered the entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan etc. courses for the academic year 2022-23. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.