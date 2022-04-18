  • Home
  • Education
  • TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline; Check Important Details

TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline; Check Important Details

Previously, the TANCET 2022 application deadline was scheduled for April 18. However, the administrator body has decided to extend it till April 21.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 2:32 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Documents Required, Direct Link To Apply
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Required Documents, Exam Date, Others
TANCET 2022 Registration Begins From March 30; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
Anna University Releases Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Score Card
Anna University Declares Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result
TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline; Check Important Details
TANCET 2022 registration process will end on April 21

TANCET Registration 2022: The Anna University, Chennai has extended the deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022. The last date of TANCET 2022 Registration is April 21, 2022. Previously, the TANCET 2022 application deadline was scheduled for April 18. However, the administrator body has decided to extend it till April 21. The TANCET 2022 website tancet.annauniv.edu has mentioned that the application process will be closed at 4 pm on April 21, 2022. Hence, the students who are willing to register for TANCET 2022 are requested to visit the website within the mentioned date and time.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: All you need to know about TANCET. Download FREE!

TANCET is considered the entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan etc. courses for the academic year 2022-23. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on the official website tentatively from May 2, 2022.

TANCET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • On the homepage, click on the "TANCET 2022 registration" link.
  • Register yourself by filling all the required details.
  • Fill the application form and upload the documents.
  • Pay the registration fee and submit the application form.
  • Save and download the registration form for future references.

TANCET 2022: Documents Needed For Registration

  • Photo –Image file in jpg format - Height -300pxand Width -200px - File size should be less than 50 KB.
  • Signature - Image file in jpg format - Height - 70px and Width -200px to -File size should be less than 11 KB.
  • SC/ST community certificate in Pdf format for fee concession.

TANCET 2022 Registration Guidelines

  • Candidates are requested to carefully read the "procedure for online Registration" and specifications for photo and signature images.
  • Any deviations in the photo and signature images lead to rejection of your application - (selfies and photos taken by mobile are strictly not allowed).  
  • Online registration can be done on all days including Saturday, Sunday and government holidays.
Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
“CUET Will End Difficulties Of Writing Multiple Entrance Tests For College Admission”, Says UGC Chairman
“CUET Will End Difficulties Of Writing Multiple Entrance Tests For College Admission”, Says UGC Chairman
CUET Application Form 2022: Lesser-Known Details Of Common Universities Entrance Test Registration
CUET Application Form 2022: Lesser-Known Details Of Common Universities Entrance Test Registration
JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022: NTA Reopens Application Process; How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Process; Check List Of Documents Required To Be Uploaded
NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Process; Check List Of Documents Required To Be Uploaded
Ukraine-Returned Students Seek Government Help For Admission In Indian Medical Colleges
Ukraine-Returned Students Seek Government Help For Admission In Indian Medical Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................