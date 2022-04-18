TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline; Check Important Details

TANCET 2022 registration process will end on April 21

TANCET Registration 2022: The Anna University, Chennai has extended the deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, or TANCET 2022. The last date of TANCET 2022 Registration is April 21, 2022. Previously, the TANCET 2022 application deadline was scheduled for April 18. However, the administrator body has decided to extend it till April 21. The TANCET 2022 website tancet.annauniv.edu has mentioned that the application process will be closed at 4 pm on April 21, 2022. Hence, the students who are willing to register for TANCET 2022 are requested to visit the website within the mentioned date and time.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: All you need to know about TANCET. Download FREE!



TANCET is considered the entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan etc. courses for the academic year 2022-23. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on the official website tentatively from May 2, 2022.

TANCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the "TANCET 2022 registration" link.

Register yourself by filling all the required details.

Fill the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the application form.

Save and download the registration form for future references.

TANCET 2022: Documents Needed For Registration

Photo –Image file in jpg format - Height -300pxand Width -200px - File size should be less than 50 KB.

Signature - Image file in jpg format - Height - 70px and Width -200px to -File size should be less than 11 KB.

SC/ST community certificate in Pdf format for fee concession.

TANCET 2022 Registration Guidelines