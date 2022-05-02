TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: Anna University has released the TANCET 2022 admit cards on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.
TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 has been released. Anna University has released the TANCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. To download the TANCET hall ticket, candidates have to use login credentials such as their email ID and password.
The TANCET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10 am to 12 noon, afternoon from 2.30 pm To 4.30 pm. The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).
How To Download TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket
- Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Download TANCET hall ticket' link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Your TANCET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future references.
TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Direct Link
TANCET 2022 is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in Tamil Nadu.
