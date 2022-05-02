  • Home
  • Education
  • TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download

TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download

TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: Anna University has released the TANCET 2022 admit cards on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 2, 2022 1:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Important Documents Required
TANCET 2022: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline; Check Important Details
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Documents Required, Direct Link To Apply
TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Required Documents, Exam Date, Others
TANCET 2022 Registration Begins From March 30; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
TANCET 2022 admit card released at tancet.annauniv.edu
Image credit: Shutterstock

TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 has been released. Anna University has released the TANCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. To download the TANCET hall ticket, candidates have to use login credentials such as their email ID and password.

Suggested: Free Download TANCET Sample papers. Click Here

Recommended: All about TANCET - Complete Guide, Download FREE!

Take Advantage of: 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!

The TANCET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10 am to 12 noon, afternoon from 2.30 pm To 4.30 pm. The MCA, MBA exams will be held on Saturday (May 14), while exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan courses are to be conducted on Sunday (May 15).

How To Download TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket

  1. Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Download TANCET hall ticket' link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Your TANCET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future references.

TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

TANCET 2022 is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in Tamil Nadu.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test tancet admit card

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
Live | CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
NTA Extends NEET 2022 Registration Deadline Till May 15, Here's How To Apply At Neet.nta.nic.in
NTA Extends NEET 2022 Registration Deadline Till May 15, Here's How To Apply At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in
TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Tancet.annauniv.edu
Gorakhpur University Nurturing ‘Indian Education Tradition’ For Decades: Rajnath Singh
Gorakhpur University Nurturing ‘Indian Education Tradition’ For Decades: Rajnath Singh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................