TANCET 2021 score card has been released at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University has released the score card of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 on the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu. The result for TANCET 2021 was announced on April 1. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can download their TANCET 2021 score cards by logging onto the exam portal. The score card will contain information regarding the candidates' name, roll number and marks secured in the entrance examination.

The postgraduate entrance examination was conducted by Anna University on March 20 and 21, 2021.

Here is the direct link to download TANCET score card 2021

TANCET 2021 Score Card

Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 score card on the official website. Candidates who wish to download the TANCET score card 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to download their individual mark sheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET 2021 Result and Score Card; tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your email ID, password and security pin in the space provided

Step 5: Click on the ‘Login’ button. TANCET 2021 score card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the TANCET 2021 score card and take its printout for future need

As per the notification released by the university, the score card is to be produced by the candidates at the time of admission. If the score card is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate score card by paying an amount of Rs 100 in form of a Demand Draft along with a written request to the Secretary (TANCET).

TANCET is held for candidates seeking admissions in various colleges across the state for postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan etc.