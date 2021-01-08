TANCET 2021 Registration From January 19; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2021: Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test exam dates (TANCET exam dates) on its website -tancet.annauniv.edu. The online application window will open on January 19.
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2021 (TANCET 2021) will be held in March. The TANCET administering body, Anna University Chennai, has released the exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. Candidates seeking admission to the postgraduate courses can apply online for TANCET 2021 from January 19 at tancet.annauniv.edu. As per TANCET 2021 exam dates, the TANCET 2021 application window will open at 10 am on January 19 and will remain open till February 12, 5 pm. TANCET 2021 admit cards will be released on March 5.
TANCET 2021 Registration: Documents Required
Classes 10 and 12 registration, certificates and marksheets
Diploma registration and roll number
Passport size photograph
Category certificates if applicable
Digital signature in PDF format
Valid email id
Phone number
Online banking facility
TANCET 2021: Application Steps
Step 1: Click the TANCET Registration link.
Step 2: Click the Register Button
Step 3: Fill the TANCET 2021 application form
Step 4: Submit and pay the TANCET 2021 application fee