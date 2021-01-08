TANCET 2021 Registration From January 19; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2021 Exam Dates Announced; Application Begins January 19

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2021 (TANCET 2021) will be held in March. The TANCET administering body, Anna University Chennai, has released the exam dates for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. Candidates seeking admission to the postgraduate courses can apply online for TANCET 2021 from January 19 at tancet.annauniv.edu. As per TANCET 2021 exam dates, the TANCET 2021 application window will open at 10 am on January 19 and will remain open till February 12, 5 pm. TANCET 2021 admit cards will be released on March 5.

TANCET 2021 Registration: Documents Required

Classes 10 and 12 registration, certificates and marksheets

Diploma registration and roll number

Passport size photograph

Category certificates if applicable

Digital signature in PDF format

Valid email id

Phone number

Online banking facility

TANCET 2021: Application Steps

Step 1: Click the TANCET Registration link.

Step 2: Click the Register Button

Step 3: Fill the TANCET 2021 application form

Step 4: Submit and pay the TANCET 2021 application fee