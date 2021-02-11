TANCET 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

Anna University will be closing the TANCET online application window tomorrow for admissions into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and ME / M Tech / MArch / MPlanning.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 1:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TANCET 2021: How To Crack MBA Entrance Exam On First Attempt
TANCET 2021 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, How To Apply
Anna University Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Fill Application Form
TANCET 2021 Registration From January 19; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2021: Application Process Will Begin From January 19
Anna University Announces TANCET 2020 Result
TANCET 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow
TANCET 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow
New Delhi:

Anna University will be closing the TANCET online application window tomorrow for admissions into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and ME / M Tech / MArch / MPlanning. The TANCET online forms will be available on the official website tancet.annauniv.com. While filling the TANCET application form, candidates will have to pay a category-wise application fee (Rs 600 for general and Rs 300 for SC/ ST/ SCA category). If a candidate wants to apply for more than one programme, they will have to pay an additional fee for the same.

Read More: TANCET 2021- How To Crack MBA Entrance Exam On First Attempt

Prior to filling the application form of TANCET MBA 2021 one should check the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the final status of TANCET application form on February 17, 2021. TANCE MBA 2021 will take place on March 20, 2021.

How To Fill TANCET MBA 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the provided steps while filling the application form of TANCET MBA 2021.

Step 1- Visit the official website of Anna University and click on “TANCET Registration” tab

Step 2- Prior to filling the application form of TANCET MBA 2021, one will have to register first by entering a few basic details

Step 3- Login credentials will be sent to the registered email ID

Step 4- Now re-login by using credentials and pay the application fee for TANCET MBA 2021

Step 5- After paying the application fee, one will have to fill the TANCET MBA application form and upload all the requisite documents

Step 6- Submit “TANCET application form” and take a print out of it for future reference

TANCET 2021 examination dates

TANCET will be holding the entrance exams for different courses in several phases-

Masters in Computer Application (MCA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

ME / MTech / MArch / MPlanning will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Click here for more Education News
TANCET M.B.A TANCET M.C.A. TANCET M.Arch
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘Frustration, Sleeplessness Part Of Daily Routine Now’: NEET 2021 Aspirants
‘Frustration, Sleeplessness Part Of Daily Routine Now’: NEET 2021 Aspirants
1.3 Lakh More Students Qualify For BDS Admission, After NEET Cut Off Lowered
1.3 Lakh More Students Qualify For BDS Admission, After NEET Cut Off Lowered
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Exam 2021 Preparation Tips To Score Over 90 Marks
UP Board Exam 2021 Preparation Tips To Score Over 90 Marks
Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate India Toy Fair Website
Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate India Toy Fair Website
.......................... Advertisement ..........................