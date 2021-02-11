TANCET 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

Anna University will be closing the TANCET online application window tomorrow for admissions into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and ME / M Tech / MArch / MPlanning. The TANCET online forms will be available on the official website tancet.annauniv.com. While filling the TANCET application form, candidates will have to pay a category-wise application fee (Rs 600 for general and Rs 300 for SC/ ST/ SCA category). If a candidate wants to apply for more than one programme, they will have to pay an additional fee for the same.

Prior to filling the application form of TANCET MBA 2021 one should check the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check the final status of TANCET application form on February 17, 2021. TANCE MBA 2021 will take place on March 20, 2021.

How To Fill TANCET MBA 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow the provided steps while filling the application form of TANCET MBA 2021.

Step 1- Visit the official website of Anna University and click on “TANCET Registration” tab

Step 2- Prior to filling the application form of TANCET MBA 2021, one will have to register first by entering a few basic details

Step 3- Login credentials will be sent to the registered email ID

Step 4- Now re-login by using credentials and pay the application fee for TANCET MBA 2021

Step 5- After paying the application fee, one will have to fill the TANCET MBA application form and upload all the requisite documents

Step 6- Submit “TANCET application form” and take a print out of it for future reference

TANCET 2021 examination dates

TANCET will be holding the entrance exams for different courses in several phases-

Masters in Computer Application (MCA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

ME / MTech / MArch / MPlanning will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 12 pm.