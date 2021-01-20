Image credit: Shutterstock TANCET 2021 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, How To Apply

TANCET 2021 Registration: Anna University, Chennai, has started online registration for Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021). Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate Management, Engineering and Architecture programmes offered at university departments, university colleges of Engineering, regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges can apply online for TANCET 2021 exam at tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date to register for the exam is February 12.

TANCET 2021 will be held on March 20 and 21, in single shifts. The registration fee of the entrance exam is Rs 600. For SC, SCA, and ST category candidates of Tamilnadu, the registration fee is Rs 300. Candidates who want to appear for more than one programme will have to pay additional fees.

TANCET 2021 Eligibility

How To Apply

Go to the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on ‘TANCET Registration’

Now click on the ‘Register’ button

Fill up the registration form and submit

Now, it directs to the payment page. Pay the application fee

On successful payment, candidates will be directed to the application form

Fill up the application form

Submit and take a printout of the application for your reference.

Anna University conducts TANCET on behalf of the Government of Tamilnadu for candidates who seek admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes at participating institutions.

Hall tickets will be issued on March 5. The University will announce TANCET 2021 result on or before April 16.