TANCET 2021: How To Crack MBA Entrance Exam On First Attempt

Anna University will be holding the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) in March for different streams. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode for admissions into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and ME / M Tech / MArch / MPlanning. TANCET will be a two-hour long exam consisting of objective type questions.

TANCET 2021 dates

The registration for TANCET started on January 19 and the last date to submit the forms is February 12. Masters in Business Administration (MBA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

TANCET marking scheme

The paper will be two hour long from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. It will have a total of 100 Multiple choice questions (MCQ). Each correct answer will be scored for one mark whereas each incorrect answer will cost half a mark.

TANCET 2021 syllabus

The syllabus for TANCET 2021 will be divided into four parts--

Analysis of business situations

The candidates will be given a range of business situations on the basis of which the candidates will have to give solutions to deal with them. The examiners will be testing their ability to take business decisions. It is a rare section in the MBA entrance exam which is often not included in the other exams.





English language reading comprehension

The candidates will be tested on how well they could understand the central theme of a situation and then form a plan on basis of it. It would basically consist of multiple comprehension passages followed by related questions.





Quantitative Ability

The TANCET exam may include topics such as Equations, Ratio- Proportion, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Interest, Time - Work, Time - Distance

Data sufficiency

It would majorly have the pie charts based questions which would provide various diagrams and pie charts and ask questions based on them.





English grammar and usage

This section would have few editing and omission questions, verbal ability questions and some questions based on word meaning testing the basic English language skills of the candidates.





Tips to qualify TANCET MBA 2021





For the mathematics section, refer to the NCERT textbooks. Solve example questions and read the concepts thoroughly to solve the application-based questions

For the English section, practice various editing/omission exercises, reading comprehension and focus on spellings and punctuation.

For the Business analytical situation, don’t solve answers on the basis of assumptions, only go by the situation explained in the questions

Solve mock tests and sample papers to understand the question paper pattern and marking scheme. Especially for the business analytical part, the students must gain a grasp on their basic management aptitude and try to understand how to solve the questions.





Books to prepare for TANCET 2021



