TANCET 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines, Things To Carry

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) will commence tomorrow, March 20, with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The state-level entrance test will be held in pen and paper mode.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 2:00 pm IST

TANCET 2021 will begin tomorrow, March 20
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) will commence tomorrow, March 20, with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The state-level entrance test will be held in pen and paper mode. TANCET MBA and MCA exams are scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 20, while the ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan exams will be conducted on March 21. The exams are to be held in two shifts—the morning shift will begin at 10 am and continue till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will commence at 2:30 pm and end at 4:30 pm.

Anna University had released the TANCET admit card earlier this month. The candidates appearing for the test must download the hall ticket from the official website, annauniv.edu, and carry it to the examination centre along with a valid ID proof.

In case a candidate fails to produce the hall ticket at the examination centre, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the test.

TANCET 2021 exam is being held by Anna University, Chennai, for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan.

Exam Day Guidelines

  • As the examination is being held amid COVID-19, candidates will be required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times
  • The use of electronic devices including calculators, phones, electronic watches is prohibited inside the exam hall
  • Candidates must fill the OMR answer carefully as no alternative answer sheet will be provided
  • Candidates must use a blue or black ballpoint pen
  • The answer sheet has to be returned to the invigilator after completion of the examination

Things To Carry

The following items will be allowed inside the examination hall:

  • TANCET 2021 admit card
  • Valid photo ID proof--Driving license, Aadhaar card, voters ID, passport, or PAN card
  • Gloves
  • Face mask
  • Hand sanitiser (50 ml)
  • Transparent water bottle
  • Blue or Black ball pen
