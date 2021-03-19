TANCET 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Exam Day Guidelines, Things To Carry

Image credit: Shutterstock TANCET 2021 will begin tomorrow, March 20

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) will commence tomorrow, March 20, with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The state-level entrance test will be held in pen and paper mode. TANCET MBA and MCA exams are scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 20, while the ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan exams will be conducted on March 21. The exams are to be held in two shifts—the morning shift will begin at 10 am and continue till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will commence at 2:30 pm and end at 4:30 pm.

Anna University had released the TANCET admit card earlier this month. The candidates appearing for the test must download the hall ticket from the official website, annauniv.edu, and carry it to the examination centre along with a valid ID proof.

In case a candidate fails to produce the hall ticket at the examination centre, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the test.

TANCET 2021 exam is being held by Anna University, Chennai, for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan.

Exam Day Guidelines

As the examination is being held amid COVID-19, candidates will be required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times

The use of electronic devices including calculators, phones, electronic watches is prohibited inside the exam hall

Candidates must fill the OMR answer carefully as no alternative answer sheet will be provided

Candidates must use a blue or black ballpoint pen

The answer sheet has to be returned to the invigilator after completion of the examination

Things To Carry

The following items will be allowed inside the examination hall: