TANCET 2021 Begins Today With COVID-19 Precautions
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) begins today, March 20, with COVID-19 precautions. MBA and MCA aspirants will appear in the examinations today. The test will be held in pen and paper mode double shifts--the morning shift is set to begin at 10 am and continue till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and end at 4:30 pm.
Anna University will conduct the ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan exams tomorrow, March 21.
TANCET admit card along with a valid ID proof must be carried to the examination centre. If a candidate fails to produce the admit card at the exam centre, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the test.
TANCET is conducted by Anna University, Chennai, for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan.
Exam Day Guidelines:
- Candidates must COVID-19 guidelines which include maintaining social distancing and keeping a mask on at all times.
- The use of electronic devices including calculators, phones, electronic watches will be prohibited inside the examination hall.
- Candidates must read the instructions carefully and fill the OMR answer sheet properly as no alternative answer sheet will be provided.
- Candidates must use a blue or black ballpoint pen only. The use of gel or ink pen is not allowed.
- Candidates must make sure that they return the answer sheet to the invigilator as soon as the examination is over.