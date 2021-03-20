TANCET 2021 Begins Today With COVID-19 Precautions

TANCET 2021: Anna University will conduct MBA, MCA exams today

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) begins today, March 20, with COVID-19 precautions. MBA and MCA aspirants will appear in the examinations today. The test will be held in pen and paper mode double shifts--the morning shift is set to begin at 10 am and continue till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm and end at 4:30 pm.

Anna University will conduct the ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan exams tomorrow, March 21.

TANCET admit card along with a valid ID proof must be carried to the examination centre. If a candidate fails to produce the admit card at the exam centre, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the test.

TANCET is conducted by Anna University, Chennai, for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan.

Exam Day Guidelines: