TANCET 2021: Application Process Will Begin From January 19

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) applications will begin from January 19 in online mode at its official website tancet.annauniv.edu. The application window will open at 10 am and will close on February 12 by 5 pm. TANCET 2021 admit cards will be released on March 5. After the TANCET 2021 registration window will open, the candidates can apply for the entrance test for admissions to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan. TANCET 2021 is being conducted by Anna University, Tamil Nadu. The postgraduate entrance test is considered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

The TANCET 2022 application fee is Rs 600 for unreserved candidates. Candidates will have to pay separate application fee for each examination.

TANCET 2021 examination dates

Masters in Computer Application (MCA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) TANCET will be held on March 20 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M. Planning will be held on March 21 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Steps to apply for TANCET 2021

Click the TANCET Registration link.

Click the Register Button

Fill up the TANCET 2021 application form and press the submit button.

It will direct to the payment page. Make payment online. The category certificate can also be uploaded to avail fee concession.

On successful payment, it directs to pages related to other relevant details required for the examination.

Verify and submit the form. The TANCET candidates can take a printout of their application for future reference.

Documents required for TANCET 2021 registration

The TANCET 2021 candidates must have a valid email id and phone number, Classes 10 and 12 registrations, certificates and marksheets, diploma registration and roll number, passport size photograph, category certificate if applicable, digital signature in PDF format and online banking facility.

TANCA Merit List 2021

TANCET 2021 result is expected to be announced in April 2021 after which the TANCET 2021 marksheets will be available to download in PDF.