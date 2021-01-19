Anna University Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Fill Application Form
TANCET 2021: Anna University will open the online application window for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). Candidates can register at tancet.annauniv.edu from 10 am today.
The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2021 (TANCET 2021) application window will open today, January 19 at 10 am. The online TANCET 2021 application window will remain open for the candidates till February 12 (5 pm). Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes at TANCET participating institutions can register online at the official website -- tancet.annauniv.edu before the last date.
As per TANCET 2021 exam dates, the TANCET 2021 will be held on March 20-21 and TANCET 2021 admit cards will be released on March 5. The postgraduate entrance test, TANCET 2021, is considered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges), and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).
TANCET 2021: Application Steps
Step 1: Click the TANCET Registration link
Step 2: Click the Register Button
Step 3: Fill the TANCET 2021 application form
Step 4: Submit and pay the TANCET 2021 application fee
Step 5: Confirm
Step 6: Download the TANCET 2021 application
TANCET 2021 Registration: Documents Required
Classes 10 and 12 Certificates and marksheets
Diploma registration and roll number
Passport size photograph
Category certificates if applicable
Digital signature in PDF format
Valid email id
Phone number
Online banking facility