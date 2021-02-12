TANCET 2021: Anna University Extends Registration Deadline Till February 16

Anna University has extended the application deadline for the postgraduate entrance examination--TANCET 2021. All those who are yet to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) can fill the application form by February 16 at the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET exam will be held on March 20, 2021.

Candidates can check the final status of the TANCET application form on February 23, 2021.

TANCET 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to fill the TANCET MBA 2021 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Anna University- annauniv.edu/

Step 2: Click on ‘TANCET Registration’ tab

Step 3: Register yourself by entering details in the given spaces

Step 4: Login credentials will be sent to your registered email ID upon successful registration.

Step 5: Login using the newly generated credentials. Fill the application form and upload all the educational and personal documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Take a print out of the form for future reference

Candidates will have to pay a category-wise application fee (Rs 600 for general and Rs 300 for SC/ ST/ SCA category) while filling the application form.

Anna University released the application form of TANCET MBA 2021 on January 19, 2021, on its official website.

Candidates seeking admission into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA), ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlanning need to clear this test.