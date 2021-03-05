TANCET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Today

TANCET hall ticket 2021: Anna University will release the admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) today at annauniv.edu.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 10:53 am IST | Source: Careers360

TANCET 2021 hall ticket will be released by Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

TANCET 2021 hall ticket: Anna University will release the admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) today. All the candidates who have registered for the TANCET 2021 examination, can download the TANCET hall ticket 2021 from the official website of Anna University, annauniv.edu. According to the examination schedule released by Anna University, TANCET MBA and MCA examinations will be held on March 20, 2021, while ME/MTech/ MArch/MPlan will be conducted on March 21. The examination will be held in double shifts—the forenoon shift will begin at 10 am and will be continued till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm.

TANCET Hall Ticket 2021: Direct link (the link will be added here when admit cards are released)

TANCET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

All those who have applied for Anna University admissions 2021 shall follow the below-mentioned to download the TANCET admit card 2021.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Anna University- annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TANCET 2021' tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the ‘TANCET 2021 admit card’

Step 5: Key in your registered email ID and password, and login.

Step 6: Upon successful login, TANCET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Verify the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 8: Download TANCET admit card 2021 and take its print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify the details (photograph, signature, date and time of the exam, address and application number) mentioned on the TANCET 2021 hall ticket. In case of any error found, students must contact the TANCET 2021 exam authority at the earliest.

