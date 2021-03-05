TANCET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 20, 21

The admit card of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 has been released today, March 5. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, annauniv.edu.

TANCET MBA and MCA exams are scheduled to be held on March 20, 2021, while ME/MTech/ MArch/MPlan will be held on March 21. The examinations are to be held in two shifts—the morning shift will start at 10 am and will be continued till 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will commence at 2:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm.

TANCET 2021 examination is conducted by Anna University. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state.

TANCET 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘TANCET 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Click on the 'Hall Ticket’ tab

Step 5: On the new page, enter your login details

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print of your TANCET 2021 hall ticket for future reference