TANCA Merit List For GATE, TANCET Released At Annauniv.edu

The Tamil Nadu Common Admission merit list (TANCA merit list) has been released by Anna University, Chennai, at annauniv.edu. The university has released two separate TANCA merit lists for candidates under TANCET category and candidates under GATE category. To access the TANCA merit list, candidates have to login with their application numbers, names, dates of birth and email addresses.

The common admission of TANCA is conducted for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan Degree Programmes. For admission to the degree programmes, aspirants must have qualified TANCET or GATE in the appropriate field of engineering.

The TANCA 2020 merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will be able to participate in the TANCA 2020 counselling.

Direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for TANCET

Direct link to check TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE

How To Check TANCA Merit List 2020 For GATE/TANCET

Step 1: Visit Anna University website -- annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the designated TANCA 2020- GATE/TANCET merit list link.

Step 3: On the next window, enter the candidate name, application number, date of birth, and email id.

Step 4: Click Submit and access TANCA 2020 merit list.