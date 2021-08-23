TANCA 2021 Registration Begins, Know How To Apply

Anna University, Chennai begins the counselling registration for TANCA

Anna University, Chennai begins the counselling registration for Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA). Students who want to get themselves registered for the TANCA counselling can visit the official website- tanca.annauniv.edu.

The registration process will be held in online mode and the last date to apply for TANCA 2021 is September 22. Interested students should check their eligibility before applying for TANCA 2021.

TANCA 2021 Registration: How to Apply

To fill the application form, students are required to get themselves registered on the official website of the university.

Registration:

For the students who have qualified GATE, they have to complete the registration process and login into the website.

For the students who qualified TANCET, they can log in using the existing login credentials.

Application Form:

Click on the official website of the university - tanca.annauniv.edu.

On the appeared homepage, log in by filling all the asked credentials

Fill in the application form

Now upload all the required supporting documents

Submit the form

Now take a screenshot and print out the form for further use.

Applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree or equivalent and scored at least 50 per cent on the qualifying exam to be considered. For reserved categories, a minimum of 45 per cent is required.

Along with TANCET 2021 score, the applicant should also have a valid TANCET 2021 score or a valid GATE score (2019/2020/2021) in the relevant stream of engineering/technology, or a valid GATE qualifying score (2019/2020/2021) in engineering science (XE) and life science (XL) papers.