  • Home
  • Education
  • TANCA 2021 Registration Begins, Know How To Apply

TANCA 2021 Registration Begins, Know How To Apply

Anna University, Chennai begins the counselling registration for Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA). Students who want to get themselves registered for the TANCA counselling can visit the official website- tanca.annauniv.edu.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 5:31 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET Results 2021 Date And Time Confirmed, Details Here
NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam
ICMAI To Hold CMA Foundation Model Exams From August 25; Check Guidelines
GSEB HSC Class 12th 2021: Result For Commerce, Arts Repeater Exam Declared
TN 10th Result 2021 (OUT) LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Declared At Dge.tn.gov.in, Manabadi
TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link
TANCA 2021 Registration Begins, Know How To Apply
Anna University, Chennai begins the counselling registration for TANCA
New Delhi:

Anna University, Chennai begins the counselling registration for Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA). Students who want to get themselves registered for the TANCA counselling can visit the official website- tanca.annauniv.edu.

The registration process will be held in online mode and the last date to apply for TANCA 2021 is September 22. Interested students should check their eligibility before applying for TANCA 2021.

TANCA 2021 Registration: How to Apply

To fill the application form, students are required to get themselves registered on the official website of the university.

Registration:

  • For the students who have qualified GATE, they have to complete the registration process and login into the website.

  • For the students who qualified TANCET, they can log in using the existing login credentials.

Application Form:

  • Click on the official website of the university - tanca.annauniv.edu.

  • On the appeared homepage, log in by filling all the asked credentials

  • Fill in the application form

  • Now upload all the required supporting documents

  • Submit the form

  • Now take a screenshot and print out the form for further use.

Applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree or equivalent and scored at least 50 per cent on the qualifying exam to be considered. For reserved categories, a minimum of 45 per cent is required.

Along with TANCET 2021 score, the applicant should also have a valid TANCET 2021 score or a valid GATE score (2019/2020/2021) in the relevant stream of engineering/technology, or a valid GATE qualifying score (2019/2020/2021) in engineering science (XE) and life science (XL) papers.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Anna University, Chennai
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICFAI Launches BBA-MBA, BCom-MBA, BSc Courses With Exit Option
ICFAI Launches BBA-MBA, BCom-MBA, BSc Courses With Exit Option
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Indigenous Motorised Wheelchair Vehicle
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Indigenous Motorised Wheelchair Vehicle
TS EAMCET Results 2021 Date And Time Confirmed, Details Here
TS EAMCET Results 2021 Date And Time Confirmed, Details Here
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Major Initiatives Of NEP 2020 Tomorrow
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Major Initiatives Of NEP 2020 Tomorrow
NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam
NEET 2021: Dos and Don’ts For The Medical Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................