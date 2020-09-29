  • Home
Tamil Nadu Withdraws Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10-12 Students

School Reopening News: The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday revised its decision to reopen schools for students of Class 10 to Class 12 from October 1.

Education | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 7:43 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday withdrew its decision to reopen schools for students of Class 10 to Class 12 from October 1. Last week, the state government said that students of Classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Schools in Tamil Nadu have remained closed since March in view of COVID-19 lockdown. The state government has extended the lockdown till October 31.

The Central Government through the Unlock 4 guidelines issued at the end of August allowed partial reopening of schools in non-containment zones, for students of Classes 9-12, on written consent by parents. Attendance was not made compulsory.

After the Centre’s go-ahead, several states had decided in favour of reopening schools from September 21. These included Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu education minister K A Sengottaiyan in mid-September said that there will be no shift-based classes when schools reopen in the state, hinting that there will be no partial reopening.

"All classes will start functioning simultaneously when schools reopen in the state. There will not be classes in shift, as all the schools have adequate infrastructure," Mr Sengottaiyan had said.

However, on September 24, the Tamil Nadu Government allowed students studying in Classes 10 to 12 in government, government-aided and private schools to visit schools from October 1.

After the recent announcement by Chief Minister Palaniswami, schools in the state will continue to remain shut.

With PTI inputs

Education News Tamil Nadu Schools Tamil Nadu School
