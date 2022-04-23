  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26

Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Zoho Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu will deliver special addresses at the conference.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 4:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: Centre-Run Institute Launches Project To Empower Girls To Reduce Gender Gap In IT Sector
UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Against Enrolling Themselves In Pakistan Educational Institutes
World Book And Copyright Day 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance
Youth Whose Social Media Post Led To Violence In Hubballi Appears For Pre-University Exam
Purpose Of Quota To Inspire OBCs Get Higher Education, Authorities' Duty To Further It: Delhi High Court
Pondicherry University: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of 3 Academic Buildings On April 24
Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will inaugurate a two-day conference of vice-chancellors of universities in the state in Udhagamandalam on April 25. At the conference, ideas and action plan for India's role in emerging new world order and India to be world leader by 2047 would be discussed, an official release said on Saturday.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Zoho Corporation Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu will deliver special addresses at the conference.

The vice-chancellors of all the state universities, central universities and private universities in Tamil Nadu would be participating in the conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Universities

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Centre-Run Institute Launches Project To Empower Girls To Reduce Gender Gap In IT Sector
Madhya Pradesh: Centre-Run Institute Launches Project To Empower Girls To Reduce Gender Gap In IT Sector
CBSE Removes Chapters On Islamic Empires, Cold War From Syllabus; Verses Of Faiz Also Excluded
CBSE Removes Chapters On Islamic Empires, Cold War From Syllabus; Verses Of Faiz Also Excluded
NEET 2022 Exam Preparation: E-Book, Sample Papers On High-Scoring Chapters, Topics
NEET 2022 Exam Preparation: E-Book, Sample Papers On High-Scoring Chapters, Topics
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Universities To Start Operation At IFSC
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Universities To Start Operation At IFSC
Delhi University Answers Students' Queries In Webinar On CUET
Delhi University Answers Students' Queries In Webinar On CUET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................