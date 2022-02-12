Tamil Nadu To Reopen Nursery, Play Schools From February 16

  • Home
Nursery and play schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on February 16, the state government announced.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 12, 2022 7:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

Children of nursery classes would be going to school again after a gap of nearly 2 years.
Chennai:

Nursery and play schools would reopen on February 16 in Tamil Nadu, the government announced on Saturday after Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high level meeting to review the coronavirus scenario in the state.

While children of nursery classes would be going to school again after a gap of nearly 2 years, exhibitions are also allowed now and with such fresh relaxations, almost all other COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted.

As per a fresh notification on curbs applicable from February 16 to March 2, upto 200 people could participate in marriage and related ceremonies and as regards funeral, 100 people may take part.

The ban for congregations related to social, cultural and political events would, however, continue to be in place, an official release here said.

In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated. Physical classes commenced on February 1 for school children from grades 1 to 12 and college students as well.

