TNEA 2022 round-2 provisional seat allotment result declared

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) counselling provisional allotment list for upward opted candidates is out. The tneaonline.org is hosting the round-2 provisional allotment for upward opted candidates. Candidates will be required to login to download the TNEA allotment order. As per the TNEA counselling dates 2022, choice filling is enabled for all third-round candidates at the official website. Applicants can log in and complete the choice filling by October 15 (5 pm).

Admission Alert: Apply to these TOP institutions with your TNEA Rank - Check List here

Latest: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank, Click here

“Provisional allotment has been released for upward movement second round candidate, you may login and download the allotment order, Choice filling is enabled for all third round candidates, request you to login and complete the choice filling on or before 15-10-2022, 5PM,” a statement on the TNEA website said. The TNEA 2022 phase-1 provisional allotment result was announced earlier on September 25.

TNEA Counselling 2022: How To Download Round-2 Provisional Allotment List

Go to tneaonline.org Click on the Login button Enter username and password as provided during registration Login Click on the Provisional Allotment button Download the TNEA allotment result

Tamil Nadu TNEA counselling 2022 is being held in four rounds for three groups -- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. Over 500 institutes are providing admission under TNEA 2022 to BTech and BE programmes this year.