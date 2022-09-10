  • Home
Tamil Nadu TNEA 2022 Counselling Process Begins Today; Check Important Details

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The round one allotment result will be released on September 13. Check counselling process details

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 1:41 pm IST

Check TNEA 2022 counselling process details
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will commence the first round of TNEA 2022 counselling process from today, September 10. Candidates will have to login on the website- tneaonline.org and can complete the choice filling by September 12. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

Students who qualified the examination and have secured rank from 1 to 14,524 are eligible to appear for this round of counselling. As per the schedule, the round one allotment result will be released on September 13 before 10 am.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab

A new login page will reopen

Enter your registration number and password to login

Proceed to the TNEA counselling procedure and register

Select a seat as per your rank

Pay the fees

Click on 'submit', and take a print out for further reference.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds for three groups -- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and password (same as that used at the time of registration) for performing various activities in a particular round.

For details on TNEA counselling 2022 process, please visit the website- tneaonline.org.

