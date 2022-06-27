Tamil Nadu Board To Announce Class 11 Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check TNDGE 11th result 2022 at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

TN Class 11 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the result of Class 11 board exam 2022 on Monday, June 27. According to TNDGE, the Class 11 result will be announced at 10 am, the students can check the Class 11 result on the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. Register here for Tamil Nadu TN 11th result 2022 latest updates, time, direct link | Assam Board HS Result 2022 Live

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 exam held from May 9 to May 31 this year. To download Class 11 scorecard, candidates need to use roll number, date of birth.

TN 11th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result designated link Enter your application number and date of birth Your 11th scorecard will appear on the screen Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent to clear the TN Class 11 exam. In the Class 12, 10 results released earlier, the Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 93.76 while the students of Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of 90.07 per cent.

As per the results, girls performed better than boys registering 5.36 percentage in Class 12 exams and 8.55 percent of them in Class 10 exams. A total of 8,06,277 students appeared for the Plus Two exam and of them 7,55,998 students - 4,06,105 girls and 3,49,893 boys - cleared the examinations, registering 93.76 pass percentage, as reported by PTI.