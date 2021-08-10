Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2021 will be declared soon

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2021 will be declared soon by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. The result will be accessible on the official website- tnresults.nic.in. Students can check and download their TN SSLC results 2021 from the result direct link which will be live once declared.

Students will be required to feed in the details like registration number and date of birth to check their result on the websites. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TN SSLC exams 2021 were canceled and students were evaluated on the basis of alternative marking criteria.

As per the devised criteria, students were evaluated in the 80:20 formula which means, 80% weightage was given to quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests and 20% to attendance.

TN SSLC results 2021: Website to Check Result

As the result is declared, the website tends to crash due to heavy usage. In this case, students can visit other credible websites to check their results. There are various websites where the students can access their Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results 2021.

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

dge2.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC results 2021: How To Download the Result

Follow these steps to check and download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 results 2021.