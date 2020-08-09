Image credit: Shutterstock TN SSLC Result Date: Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 Likely Tomorrow At Tnresults.nic.in, Dge1.tn.nic.in And Dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 is expected to be declared tomorrow. According to reports, Tamil Nadu 10th result 2020 will be announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TN DGE) tomorrow at 9:30 am, for over 9 lakh students.

Once declared, TN SSLC result 2020 will be available on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

SSLC exams in Tamil Nadu, which were scheduled to begin from June 15, were cancelled by the board in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government of India.

The state government also announced an alternative marking scheme for results.

This year, TN SSLC candidates will be awarded marks based on internal assessment. 80% marks would be based on students' performance in quarterly and half yearly exams and the remaining 20% will be awarded based on their attendance, the government said.

TN SSLC Result 2020: How To Check

Once Declared, candidates will be able to check their result from any of the official websites by following these steps:

Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in. Click on the TN SSLC result 2020 link. Key in the required login credentials. Submit and view result on the next page.

Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Tamil Nadu SSLC results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authenticity.