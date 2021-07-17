TN HSE Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Date And Time Announced

Image credit: DGE Tamil Nadu official website TN Plus Two result 2021 will be declared at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

TN Plus Two Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced HSC or Class 12 final result date and time. According to an official notification, TN Class 12 result 2021 is expected at 11 am on July 19. TN Plus Two result will be declared on board websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and students will need to login with their credentials to download scorecards.

“HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” reads a notification on the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Government in June cancelled Class 12 board exams. Chief Minister MK Stalin said admission to higher education courses in Tamil Nadu will be based on Class 12 results this year.

As per the board’s evaluation policy, 50 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 percent (in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessments. Students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 percent marks.

Students who want to improve their scores will be given a chance to appear in a written test when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

However, those who opt for the written test, their performance in that exam will be treated as final, it added.

