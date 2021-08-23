  • Home
TN 10th Result 2021 2021 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Soon @ Dge.tn.gov.in, Manabadi

TN 10th result 2021 date and time: Students can check their TN mark sheets through tnresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in. TN results will be available on private websites such as Manabadi, examresults, and indiaresults.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 10:03 am IST

TN 10th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 will be released shortly at tnresults.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

TN 10th result 2021: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE will publish the TN Class 10 results or Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021 today. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2021 will be announced today at 11 am. Soon after the official declaration of TN SSLC result 2021, the Tamil Nadu state Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results 2021 will be uploaded on websites hosted by TN DGE. Students can check their TN mark sheets through tnresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in. The mark sheet of TN 10th results 2021 can be downloaded from the official websites after entering the registration details of the Tamil Nadu 10th students. This year, more than 7 lakh students are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results. Apart from official websites, TN results will be available on private websites such as Manabadi, examresults, and indiaresults.

Follow TN 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates, Latest News Here:

Live updates

To check TN 10th Result 2021, go to dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in and click on the SSLC result link. On a new page, login with registration number and date of birth. Click on the submit button and download the marks memo and take a printout.

10:03 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

SSLC Result 2021 In Tamil Nadu: Provisional Mark Sheet

Soon after the announcement of the TN 10th result 2021, students can collect their provisional mark sheets from their schools. The mark sheets can also be downloaded from -- dge.tn.gov.in, and www.tnresults.nic.in.



09:56 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021 @ www.tnresults.nic.in: How To Check

As soon as the TN 10th result 2021 is announced, SSLC students will be able to check their result from tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in by following these steps:

  1. Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

  2. From the homepage, find and click on the TN SSLC result 2021 link.

  3. Enter the required login credentials.

  4. Submit and view result in the next page.

09:48 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

tnresults.nic.in 10th Result 2021: 9 Lakh Students Await TN 10th Result 2021

Over nine lakh students had registered for the Tamil Nadu TN Class 10th or SSLC exams this year. The results will be declared at 11 am at www.tnresults.nic.in.  

09:41 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

www.tnresults.nic.in 2021 10th

Schools can access TN 10th result 2021 school-wise on www.dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in by entering username and password.

09:35 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021: Check Passing Marks

  • Students need to secure 35 per cent marks out of 100 to pass.

  • For theory and practical Tamil Nadu SSLC exams: Students must secure 20 out of 75 and 15 out of 25 in theory and practical exams respectively.

09:23 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

What Are The Details Mentioned On TN 10th Result 2021

  • Name of the candidate

  • Name of the school

  • Registration number

  • Date of birth

  • Subject-wise and total marks secured

  • Division

  • TN 10th result 2021 status (Pass or Fail)

09:16 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

Tnresults-nic-in 10th result 2021

Check your TN 10th result 2021 at these websites:

  • apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

  • www.dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

  • www.tnresults.nic.in 2021 10th result

  • dge1.tn.nic.in

  • apply1.tndge.org

  • dge2.tn.nic.in

09:14 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN SSLC Result Via App: Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu Class 10 students can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check the TN 10th result 2021 thorough mobile app: 

  • Go to the Google playstore and download ‘TN SSLC Result 2021’ android mobile app

  • Once you download it, open the app and click on the ‘View Your SSLC Result’.

  • Feed in your registration and date of birth

  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button 

  • TN 10th result 2021 Tamil Nadu will appear on the computer screen

09:08 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

10th result 2021 Tamil Nadu @ Dge.tn.gov.in

This year, more than 9 lakh students are waiting for the TN 10th result 2021. Students can access the 10th result 2021 by entering their registration number and date of birth.

09:06 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021: Exam Were Cancelled Due To Covid

Tamil Nadu SSLC board exams 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. TN 10th students are awarded marks based on internal assessment.

08:58 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021 @ Tnresults.nic.in

Apart from the official website of Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021, different private portals will also host the TN 10th results 2021. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authenticity.


08:47 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN SSLC Result 2021: Alternative Marking Scheme

TN SSLC result 2021 will be announced based on an alternative marking scheme. Students will be awarded marks based on internal assessment. 80% of the marks will be awarded based on performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and the remaining 20% marks will be based on students’ attendance records.

08:35 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021 Time

TN 10th result 2021 will be released on the official site, www.dge.tn.gov.in, at 11 am. 

08:34 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

www.dge.tn.gov.in 2021 10th result

The Tamil Nadu "SSLC 2020-2021 Provisional Certificate will be available from 23.08.2021 at 11:00 am onwards."

08:31 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

Tamil Nadu 10th Result: 2018 Pass Percentage

In the year 2018, the passing percentage was 94.50 per cent. TN SSLC Result is released on the official websites of the board- tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

08:28 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN SSLC Result 2021: Pass Percentage Of 2019

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 95.2 per cent. The pass percentage of boys and girls separately stood at 93 per cent and 97 per cent respectively in 2019. 

08:17 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN SSLC results 2021: Website to Check Tamil Nadu 10th Result


  • tnresults.nic.in

  • dge.tn.gov.in

  • dge1.tn.nic.in

  • apply1.tndge.org

  • dge2.tn.nic.in

08:11 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC Result 2020

In 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The passing percentage was 100 per cent.

08:01 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result @ dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in


  • Visit the official websites of the board- dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in 

  • On the homepage, click on the Class 10th SSLC result link

  • Enter the registration number and date of birth.

  • Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the result for future use

07:58 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN Class 10th Result 2021: How To Check

TN DGE will release the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 today at 11 am. Here's how to check

07:49 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

As per the evaluation criteria released by the board, Tamil Nadu Class 10 students will be evaluated in the 80:20 formula. Meaning, 80 per cent of weightage will be given to quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests and 20 per cent to attendance.


07:42 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu government had cancelled board exams. This year, the Directorate of Government Examinations is declaring the result with students’ performance in past examinations. 

07:35 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN SSLC Result 2021: List Of Websites

TN SSLC result 2021 can be downloaded from these websites

  • tnresults.nic.in

  • results.gov.in

  • dge1.tn.nic.in 

  • dge2.tn.nic.in

07:25 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN Class 12 Result 2021: Statistics

TN Class 12 result was announced last month. This year, a total of 8,18,129 students had registered for HSE or Tamil Nadu 12th exam, of whom 8,16,473 students passed.

07:16 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021: What Ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami Said

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu ex-Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that all students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One will be promoted without exams.

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the ex-Chief Minister had said.

07:05 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021: Private Portals

Besides the official sites of Tamil Nadu result, TN 10th result 2021 will also be available on some private websites like manabadi, examresult and indiaresults. 

06:57 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021: How To Check Tamil Nadu Result In Three Easy Steps

Tamil Nadu Class 10th students can follow these steps to download TN 10th SSLC result 2021:

  1. Visit the official websites: dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in and click on the SSLC result link.

  2. A new page will open. Now, feed in the registration number and date of birth.

  3. Download the TN Class 10 marks memo and take its printout for future need.

06:54 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021 Time

Tamil Nadu TN Class 10th SSLC result 2021 will be released today at 11 am. TN DGE will publish Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2021 and marksheets at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The TN SSLC results 2021 will also be released on private portals like examresults.net.


06:50 AM IST
Aug. 23, 2021

TN 10th Result 2021 Today @ tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Result 2021 or TN SSLC Result 2021 will be announced today. The TN 10th results 2021 will be released on the official website of Tamil Nadu school education department and the TN 10th results 2021 website of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

TN Class 10 result
