Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com

TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 today, August 25. The candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank card on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu using roll number, date of birth. The candidates shortlisted in the TANCET 2022 will appear for the counselling process. The TANCET 2022 online counselling process will commence on September 1.