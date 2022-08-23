Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Likely On August 25; Details On Counselling Schedule

Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022

TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 likely on August 25. Candidates can check their TANCET 2022 rank on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the TANCET counselling process. The TANCET 2022 online counselling process will commence on September 1.

The candidates who have registered for the counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA programmes will be considered in the TANCET rank list preparation. Candidates desirous of taking admission in the MCA course can fill out choices and submit the counselling fee between September 1 and 2, 2022. The TANCET tentative allotment list for such candidates will be issued on September 4, while the provisional allotment will be announced on September 5, 2022.

Moreover, the TANCET 2022 counselling registration for MBA aspirants will be held from September 6 to 8, 2022. The tentative allotment list will be issued on September 9, while the provisional allotment list will be released on September 11, 2022.

TANCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Events Dates TANCET counselling registration last date August 5, 2022 TANCET rank list 2022 August 25, 2022 MCA counselling fee payment and choice filling September 1 to 2, 2022 TANCET MCA provisional allotment list September 5, 2022 MBA counselling fee payment and choice filling September 6 to 8, 2022 TANCET MBA provisional allotment list September 11, 2022 Supplementary counselling (MCA)

September 13, 2022 Supplementary counselling (MBA) September 14, 2022 End of Counselling September 15, 2022

TANCET 2022 is being conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the academic year 2022-23. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.