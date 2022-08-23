Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Likely On August 25; Details On Counselling Schedule

  • Home
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 likely on August 25.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 10:23 pm IST

Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022

TANCET Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 likely on August 25. Candidates can check their TANCET 2022 rank on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the TANCET counselling process. The TANCET 2022 online counselling process will commence on September 1.

The candidates who have registered for the counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA programmes will be considered in the TANCET rank list preparation. Candidates desirous of taking admission in the MCA course can fill out choices and submit the counselling fee between September 1 and 2, 2022. The TANCET tentative allotment list for such candidates will be issued on September 4, while the provisional allotment will be announced on September 5, 2022.

Also Read|| TANCET Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Scorecard At Tancet.annauniv.edu

Moreover, the TANCET 2022 counselling registration for MBA aspirants will be held from September 6 to 8, 2022. The tentative allotment list will be issued on September 9, while the provisional allotment list will be released on September 11, 2022.

TANCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Events

Dates

TANCET counselling registration last date

August 5, 2022

TANCET rank list 2022

August 25, 2022

MCA counselling fee payment and choice filling

September 1 to 2, 2022

TANCET MCA provisional allotment list

September 5, 2022

MBA counselling fee payment and choice filling

September 6 to 8, 2022

TANCET MBA provisional allotment list

September 11, 2022

Supplementary counselling (MCA)
September 13, 2022

Supplementary counselling (MBA)

September 14, 2022

End of Counselling

September 15, 2022

TANCET 2022 is being conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the academic year 2022-23. The test is valid for departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

