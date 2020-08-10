No One Failed Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam

Tamil Nadu SSLC result has been declared. Students can check the SSLC result at the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 9:51 am IST

Tamil Nadu SSLC result is available at the official website tnresults.nic.in.
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu SSLC result has been declared. Students can check the SSLC result at the official website tnresults.nic.in. A total of 939829 students had appeared for the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam this year of which 471759 are boys and 468070 are girls.

This year none of the students have failed the exam. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has recorded 100% pass in Class 10 board exam.

There’s also a TN SSLC result app. Students can download it from Google playstore.

Highest number of candidates were from Kancheepuram district.

DGE Tamil Nadu has already declared the Class 12th and Class 11th results.

In TN Class 12th exam, a total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the exam of which 92.3% have passed. In Tirupur district, 97.12% of total students have passed. This is the highest performance recorded in a district. In Erode 96.99% students have passed the exam.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams scheduled from March 27 to April 13 were rescheduled and held in June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, 95.2% of total students had cleared the exam. While 93.3 per cent boys had cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls was 97 per cent.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in SSLC exam was 94.5%.

