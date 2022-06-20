  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result

TN SSLC Result Link: When announced, the SSLC results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 11:44 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: Minimum Passing Marks To Clear 10th, 12th Exams
Tamil Nadu Board To Declare TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 On June 20
Tamil Nadu 10th Result Date: TN SSLC Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Details
Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC 2022 Result Likely On June 17: Official
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result
Steps to check TN SSLC result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2022 will be declared today, June 20. The TN Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 12 noon by the state Education Minister via a press conference. When announced, the SSLC results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. TN Class 10 SSLC Result LIVE

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To check the Tamil Nadu 10th board results 2022, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

How To Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022:

  • Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the result designated link.

  • Enter all the required credentials.

  • The TN SSLC result will appear on the screen.

  • Submit and download the Tamil Nadu SSLC result.

To pass TN SSLC exams, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject. For subjects having theory and practicals, candidates are required to pass separately in both sections of the exam.

Click here for more Education News
TN SSLC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu HSC Result At Tnresults.nic.in, SSLC Result Link Shortly
Live | TN 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Tamil Nadu HSC Result At Tnresults.nic.in, SSLC Result Link Shortly
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 Registration Starts; Application Steps, Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 Registration Starts; Application Steps, Direct Link
TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites
TNDGE Declares Tamil Nadu Board 10th, 12th Results 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu Board Declares Class 10 SSLC Result; 90.07 Per Cent Students Pass
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 12 Plus 2 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................