Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How To Check TN 10th Result

Steps to check TN SSLC result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2022 will be declared today, June 20. The TN Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 12 noon by the state Education Minister via a press conference. When announced, the SSLC results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. TN Class 10 SSLC Result LIVE

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To check the Tamil Nadu 10th board results 2022, the students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

How To Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022:

Visit the official websites--tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result designated link.

Enter all the required credentials.

The TN SSLC result will appear on the screen.

Submit and download the Tamil Nadu SSLC result.

To pass TN SSLC exams, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject. For subjects having theory and practicals, candidates are required to pass separately in both sections of the exam.