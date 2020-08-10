  • Home
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 Likely Today At Tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2020 Date And Time: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 is likely to be announced at 9:30 am, on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 6:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

TN SSLC Result Date: Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 Likely Today At Tnresults.nic.in, Dge1.tn.nic.in And Dge2.tn.nic.in.
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TN DGE) is likely to announce Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 today, at 9:30 am. Tamil Nadu 10th result 2020 will be announced for over 9 lakh students. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their TN SSLC result 2020 at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SSLC exam and results have been delayed. TN SSLC exams were scheduled from June 15 but the state government had decided to cancel board exams amidst a rising number of coronavirus cases.

TN SSLC Result 2020: How To Check

Onced Declared, candidates will be able to check their result from tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in by following these steps:

  1. Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

  2. From the homepage, find and click on the TN SSLC result 2020 link.

  3. Enter the required login credentials.

  4. Submit and view result in the next page.

Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the Tamil Nadu SSLC results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from the official website for authenticity.

TN SSLC result 2020 will be declared based on an alternative marking scheme. Students will be awarded marks based on internal assessment.

80% of the marks will be awarded based on performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams and the remaining 20% marks will be based on students’ attendance records.

